Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

