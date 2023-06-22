Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3,219.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $131,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after buying an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $141.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

