Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 898 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.65. 312,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,802. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

