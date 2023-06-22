Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $10.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.01. 167,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,586. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.35. The company has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

