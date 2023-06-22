Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $16.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 802,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

