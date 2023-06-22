Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $203.06. 253,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,707. The stock has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.