Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWF traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.57. 130,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,690. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $275.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

