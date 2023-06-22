Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $359,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,853. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The firm has a market cap of $369.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

