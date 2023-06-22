Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 163,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,530. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.