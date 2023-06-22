Verge (XVG) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $25.89 million and approximately $839,490.56 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,289.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00285127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00489853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00446650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00055708 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,965,063 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,965,075 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.