Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.98

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 244931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Vericel Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,583,000 after buying an additional 92,494 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,475,000 after buying an additional 110,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,291,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,518,000 after buying an additional 191,969 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,031,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares during the period.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

