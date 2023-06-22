Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 92,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 288,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -179.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.33.

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its in-development tests include Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection; Tuteva, a post-transplant test that focuses on acute cellular rejection; and Protega, a liquid biopsy that aims to predict the risk of fibrosis and long-term graft failure.

