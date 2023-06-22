Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Trading 2.1% Higher

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $10.92. 90,607 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 37,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Via Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 51.47% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $131.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Via Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Via Renewables by 38.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Via Renewables by 1,109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

