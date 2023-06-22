Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 146,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 605,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Specifically, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $63,577.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $121,461 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRDN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.07.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.