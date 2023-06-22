Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 5.1%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.50. 521,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 651,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.58 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 48.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vista Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Energy by 40,275.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

