Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.9% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $193.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

