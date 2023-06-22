Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.7% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VXUS stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

