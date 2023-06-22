Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

