Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 183,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 99,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

