Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.09 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.09 or 0.00010338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $86.28 million and $4.17 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.10 or 0.99917586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.22718676 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,999,012.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.