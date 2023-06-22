W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 118,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.