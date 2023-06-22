Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Sells 275,984 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC stock opened at $185.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.08. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $186.79.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

