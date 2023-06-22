Walter Public Investments Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Walter Public Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.9% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $700.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $276.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $747.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

