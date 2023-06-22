Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 390,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,762,000 after acquiring an additional 177,325 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $165.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.