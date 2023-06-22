Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,019,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 372,154 shares.The stock last traded at $8.52 and had previously closed at $8.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEAV. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Weave Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $583.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 535.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 90.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

