Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.19.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WELL opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Welltower by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,482,000 after purchasing an additional 578,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Welltower by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,147,000 after purchasing an additional 442,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 106,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 320,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.