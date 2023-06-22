Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.19.
Shares of WELL opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.87%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Welltower by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,482,000 after purchasing an additional 578,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Welltower by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,147,000 after purchasing an additional 442,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 106,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 320,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
