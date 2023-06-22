Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $456.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $482.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.12 and a 200-day moving average of $400.38.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.53.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,333. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

