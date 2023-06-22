Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,656,000 after purchasing an additional 866,329 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,558,000 after buying an additional 54,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

