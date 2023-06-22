Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

