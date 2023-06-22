Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $75.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

