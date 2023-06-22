WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
WYY opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
