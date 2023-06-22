WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WYY opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

