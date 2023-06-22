WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.07

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.07 and last traded at $83.97, with a volume of 911588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 86,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.