WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 95,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 40,949 shares.The stock last traded at $51.22 and had previously closed at $51.55.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $727.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

