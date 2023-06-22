Wolfe Research Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $43.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

KB Home Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,625,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,103. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

KB Home declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

