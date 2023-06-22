WOO Network (WOO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $353.76 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $353.76 million and $18.50 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,706,464,054 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

