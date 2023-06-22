X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 89,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 220,000 shares.The stock last traded at $39.98 and had previously closed at $39.99.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $836 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36,973 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

