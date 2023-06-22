Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

