Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works makes up 4.8% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Bath & Body Works worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.69. 826,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,987. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

