Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.19. The stock had a trading volume of 89,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,514. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

