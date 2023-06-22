ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0388 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. ZClassic has a total market cap of $360,429.37 and approximately $18.16 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00040125 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00022706 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

