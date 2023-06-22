Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of research firms have commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Zymeworks Trading Down 2.4 %

ZYME stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $35.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 77.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,437,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,112,280.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $59,489,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78,506 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

