Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.65. Zymeworks shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 131,697 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 3,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,202,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,437,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,112,280.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Zymeworks Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $544.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $35.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 77.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 162,353 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

