Beldex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.05 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $286.02 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.64 or 0.06138558 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030858 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,061,811 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,461,811 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

