BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $379.25 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $30,538.70 or 1.00014722 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $379.25 million and approximately $463,306.50 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013823 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002145 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,735.36504077 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $461,708.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

