Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 15.2% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $592.58 billion and $12.17 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $30,528.17 on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.00701954 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00128841 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017657 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,411,075 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
