CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0623

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $50.22 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 11% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019051 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,565.71 or 0.99982432 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05917068 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,928,220.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

