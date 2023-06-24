Chiliz (CHZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $43.49 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $545.62 million and approximately $43.49 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,024,695,758 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

