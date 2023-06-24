Comparing Aura Systems (AUSI) & The Competition

Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) is one of 149 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aura Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aura Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Systems N/A N/A N/A Aura Systems Competitors -18.65% -3.47% -1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aura Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Aura Systems Competitors 1040 3759 5057 65 2.42

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 79.19%. Given Aura Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aura Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

2.0% of Aura Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Aura Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aura Systems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Systems N/A N/A -1.23 Aura Systems Competitors $4.37 billion $346.27 million 611.53

Aura Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aura Systems. Aura Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aura Systems rivals beat Aura Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc. designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications. In addition, the company focuses on mobile exportable power applications, U.S. military applications, EV, and industrial applications. Further, the company specializes in design of new products and engineering support activities, as well as involved in power/torque solutions. Aura Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

