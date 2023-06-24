Comparing Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) & Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) and Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Capital Group and Ocwen Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A $4.06 8.12 Ocwen Financial $1.04 billion 0.21 $25.70 million ($8.55) -3.36

Ocwen Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Home Capital Group. Ocwen Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

37.0% of Home Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Home Capital Group and Ocwen Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Capital Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ocwen Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Home Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.83, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Given Home Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Home Capital Group is more favorable than Ocwen Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Home Capital Group and Ocwen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Ocwen Financial -7.38% -8.61% -0.34%

Summary

Home Capital Group beats Ocwen Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand. The company also provides credit card and line of credit services, include Equityline Visa product, a home equity line of credit that is secured by residential property; and cash-secured and unsecured credit card products. In addition, it offers consumer retail lending services for durable household goods, such as water heaters and larger-ticket home improvement items; and consumer loans. Further, the company manages a treasury portfolio. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

