Comparing Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Singapore Exchange and Dun & Bradstreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Exchange 1 0 0 0 1.00 Dun & Bradstreet 0 3 7 0 2.70

Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.28%. Given Dun & Bradstreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dun & Bradstreet is more favorable than Singapore Exchange.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Singapore Exchange pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Dun & Bradstreet pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Singapore Exchange pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dun & Bradstreet pays out -2,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

11.6% of Singapore Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Exchange and Dun & Bradstreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A Dun & Bradstreet -0.21% 11.02% 4.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Singapore Exchange and Dun & Bradstreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A $0.30 23.75 Dun & Bradstreet $2.22 billion 2.19 -$2.30 million ($0.01) -1,107.00

Singapore Exchange has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dun & Bradstreet. Dun & Bradstreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Singapore Exchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dun & Bradstreet beats Singapore Exchange on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Equities segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, securities settlement and depository management, derivatives trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Data, Connectivity, and Indices segment offers market data, connectivity, and indices services. The company offers counterparty guarantee, and depository and related services for securities and derivatives transactions; bond trading services; front-line regulatory functions; and computer and software maintenance services. It also provides an electronic foreign exchange trading solutions and platform; and management consultancy services for index activities. In addition, the company offers membership and management services to related corporations; distributes bulk freight market indices and information; and operates an electricity market, as well as provides administration services for index calculation, risk analyses, and financial research. Singapore Exchange Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information. The company also provides risk and compliance solutions, such as D&B Supplier Risk Manager that provides insights to help certify, monitor, analyze, and mitigate risk across the supply chain; D&B Onboard to provide comprehensive insights into businesses to facilitate KYC/AML compliance, as well as to minimize financial, legal, and reputational risk exposure; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership. It offers sales and marketing solutions, including D&B Connect, a self-service data management platform; D&B Optimizer, an integrated data management solution; D&B Rev.Up ABX, an open and agnostic platform that aligns marketing and sales teams to deliver an optimal and coordinated buying; D&B Hoovers, a sales intelligence solution; D&B Audience Targeting, which helps clients to reach the right audiences with the right messages; D&B Visitor Intelligence that turns web visitors into leads; D&B Direct, an API-enabled data management solution; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

